Making It in the Bay

Marin County Board to Consider $1.4 Million in Funding for Motel Rooms for Homeless

By Bay City News

The Marin County Board of Supervisors will consider spending $1.4 million to help provide temporary shelter for homeless people recovering from the coronavirus.

Motel 6 in San Rafael shelters recipients of Project Roomkey, a program established by the state's Department of Social Services last March to give homeless people recovering from COVID-19 a place to safely quarantine.

If the board, which will discuss the matter at its Tuesday meeting, agrees to the funding, more than 40 Motel 6 rooms will be available for people to quarantine in.

Local

burglary 14 mins ago

Suspect Arrested in String of Burglaries in Santa Rosa

Affordable Housing 26 mins ago

Dublin Council Will Consider Partnering For Downtown Affordable Housing

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Making It in the Baycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicMarin Countyhomeless
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us