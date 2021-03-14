Marin County Board to Consider $1.4 Million in Funding for Motel Rooms for Homeless

The Marin County Board of Supervisors will consider spending $1.4 million to help provide temporary shelter for homeless people recovering from the coronavirus.

Motel 6 in San Rafael shelters recipients of Project Roomkey, a program established by the state's Department of Social Services last March to give homeless people recovering from COVID-19 a place to safely quarantine.

If the board, which will discuss the matter at its Tuesday meeting, agrees to the funding, more than 40 Motel 6 rooms will be available for people to quarantine in.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.