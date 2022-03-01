Marin County

Marin County First Responders Must Get Booster Shot by Deadline

By Cierra Johnson

As California lifts it's mask mandate, some deadlines are looming for first responders in the Bay Area to receive their booster shots.

In Marin County, some workers and first responders will need to have at least their first dose of the vaccine as the month of March begins. This includes law enforcement, fire department and EMS personnel.

Everyone in the categories mentioned above will need to be up to date with a booster shot within 15 days of becoming eligible.

The series of vaccines including boosters needs to be finished by April 15.

According to a press release, recent outbreaks in Marin County were traced back to unvaccinated first responders. This includes outbreaks at the Marin County Jail, group living facilities and residential care facilities.

Workers not yet eligible for boosters must be in compliance no later than 15 days after the recommended timeframe.

