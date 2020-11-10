Marin County

Marin County High Tides Could Bring Localized Flooding as Soon as Friday

By Bay City News

NBC10

Marin County officials are warning residents that high tides may bring localized flooding to certain low-lying areas as soon as this Friday.

Tides could be high enough to cause roadway flooding primarily in coastal areas between Friday and Nov. 18, Dec. 11-17 and Jan. 8-14, based on tide predictions published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

County officials said drivers should allow extra time for trips and be prepared to use alternative routes if necessary. Drivers should always avoid going through ponded water that can stall or stand a vehicle.

Some areas historically susceptible to flooding include North San Pedro Road through China Camp State Park in eastern San Rafael, Greenwood Cove Drive in Tiburon, and Manzanita Park and Ride near Tam Junction, according to the county.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

