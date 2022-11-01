Expected High Tides Could Bring Flooding to Marin County

Officials in Marin County are advising residents that roadway flooding could be an issue in the next three months.

According to tide predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), tide levels in the county could be high enough to cause roadway flooding in coastal and bayside areas of Marin from Nov. 22-27, Dec. 20-26 and Jan. 18-23.

If a storm happens at the same time as these predicted tide level changes, it could cause a tidal surge and push water levels "significantly" higher than predicted, the county said.

Specific areas of Marin that are at risk include North San Pedro Road through China Camp in unincorporated San Rafael, Greenwood Cove Drive in Tiburon, Lucky Drive in Greenbrae, Redwood Highway at Greenbrae Boardwalk, Marin City and the Manzanita Park and Ride lot near Tam Junction.

Drivers should plan extra time for trips and should be prepared to use alternative routes. Always avoid driving through standing water, the county said, as even six inches of water can stall a vehicle.

Those living in flood-prone areas should test their sump pumps and stock up on sandbags.