Marin County Officials Ask for Help in Search for Missing Couple

By Bay City News

Marin County Sheriff's Office

The Marin County Sheriff's Office is searching Sunday for two seniors last seen Friday, and who may have been hiking in the Inverness area.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, were last seen Friday at a rental house on Via de La Vista in Inverness/Sea Haven. Deputies believe the pair may have gone hiking in the Inverness area.

Kiparsky is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 115 piunds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. Irwin is 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has blue eyes. He is balding but has some gray hair.

Deputies do not know what clothing they may be wearing.

Anyone who may know where Kiparsky and Irwin are is asked to call the Marin County Sheriff's Office at (415) 479-2311.

