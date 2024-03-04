Marin County sees fourfold increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths

Officials in Marin County have sent out a health advisory following what they say is a concerning uptick in overdose deaths by fentanyl in the past two weeks.

Over the last 14 days, Marin experienced five suspected overdose deaths related to fentanyl, which is about a fourfold increase in the usual rate, according to county health officials.

Due to the cluster of overdose deaths, the county sent out an alert to local clinicians and those who serve people who use substances.

"Since February 14, preliminary toxicology suggests the victims ingested fentanyl in combination with methamphetamine," reads the public health advisory sent out Friday.

The county said there have been increases in these substances found in wastewater, and there has been an increase in calls to 911 for non-fatal overdoses.

"Spikes in fentanyl-related deaths may be due to increased concentration and intentional use of fentanyl or increased contamination of fentanyl in other substances," the county health department said.

Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death for people under 55 in Marin County.

Providers who work with people who use drugs are asked to share the following tips: