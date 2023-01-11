Marin County's Reservoirs Are at Capacity With More Rain on the Way

All of Marin County's operated reservoirs were at capacity Thursday, which could be both a blessing and a curse.

For lots of locals, the nearly-continuous rain is mostly good news, especially after years of drought.

Water was seen rushing down the Nicasio Reservoir spillway Thursday, a welcome sight for some people who drove to the reservoir just to check it out.

"I can't believe how full it is," resident Nanci Smith said. "This is epic. It's amazing."

During a virtual press conference by the California Department of Water Resources Thursday, the recent series of storms have been recharging reservoirs across the state.

"The overall statewide reservoir storage is about 84% of historical average," said Molly White with the California State Water Project. "Reported out yesterday it was at 81% of average. These storms are continuing across the state to help with our reservoir storage levels."

But there is a downside to the swollen reservoirs: there's nowhere to catch the water that keeps falling.

"The water is actually oozing out of the mountain up here," Smith said. "It's coming out of gopher holes. It's coming out of everywhere. There's rivers, all these streams, natural streams."