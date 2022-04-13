Marin County Students Test Positive for COVID-19 After Trip to D.C.

After the annual trip to the nation's Capitol was cancelled for two straight years due to the coronavirus pandemic, a group of Marin County eight graders were once again recently allowed to take the trip.

But upon arrival back home, county health leaders learned several of those students tested positive for COVID-19.

A majority of the cases are mild and a majority of the infected students are vaccinated, half of them with their booster shots.

The unfortunate infection is believed to come as several cities, including DC, are seeing an uptick in cases. Just this week, 72 people tested positive for COVID-19 in DC at an annual dinner.

In addition, in the last 24 hours it was announced that two DC area universities, American and George Washington universities, are reinstating the mask mandate because of an increase in positive cases.

Marin County education officials in conjunction with the county's health department will hold a zoom call to update members of the community on the positive cases related to the recent DC trip.

You can find the link to the meeting at marinschools.org.