Making It in the Bay

Marin County Supervisors to Consider Barring Rent Increases

The ban would cover parts of the county hit hardest by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to county officials.

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Marin County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting an ordinance Tuesday that would bar rent increases for the rest of the year.

The ban would cover parts of the county hit hardest by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to county officials.

Proposed by the Community Development Agency, the ordinance would prevent residential rent increases through Dec. 31, 2021 in Marin City and northern parts of West Marin.

Local

Oakland 16 mins ago

Oakland Jewelry Maker DIYs Through the Pandemic

Contra Costa County 2 hours ago

Crews Search for Man After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks at Bethel Island Marina

The board will hear another request from the agency to help renters. The agency is seeking $7.6 million in Emergency Rental Assistance from the U.S. Treasury Department. The request would authorize county staff to consider the allocation and the process for distribution of funds.

The board will meet at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9. See more information, including to read the agenda and directions how to watch the meeting online, at https://www.marincounty.org/depts/bs/meeting-archive.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BaycoronavirusMarin CountyRent
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us