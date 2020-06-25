coronavirus

Marin County's COVID-19 Spike Not Putting a Stop to Reopening Plans

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Coronavirus cases in California are rising as more Bay Area counties move forward with reopening.

Lots of people were seen out, enjoying dinner on 4th Street in San Rafael Thursday night as a new state tool says the virus is likely rapidly spreading in Marin County.

County officials however, say it is because the state is including an outbreak at San Quentin State Prison.

“We've had 1,000 cases outside of San Quentin since the beginning of the outbreak. We've had 500 within the facility in the past two weeks.” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County health official, adding that patients from San Quentin will impact area hospitals.

While Willis said COVID-19 is not rapidly spreading in Marin County, there are clusters linked to indoor parties, construction crews, grocery stores and restaurant workers -- many of whom don’t have symptoms.

coronavirusMarin CountySan Rafael
