Marin, Sonoma Counties Report First Case of Omicron Variant

Marin and Sonoma counties reported their first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Both cases came from two people who recently returned from traveling within the United States, health officials said.

In Marin County, the person, who was fully vaccinated but had not yet gotten a booster shot, is in isolation with mild symptoms, according to the county.

“This confirms what we expected. Omicron is here, but we know what it takes,” said Marin County Public Health Officer, Dr. Matt Willis, in a statement. “Getting a booster shot is the most important step. And stick with the steps that have protected us so far: get vaccinated, cover your face, ventilate rooms, and get tested often.”

The person infected in Sonoma County was fully vaccinated and received a booster shot earlier this month.

“Even if you were fully vaccinated earlier this year, two shots are no longer enough," said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer. "We know protection from the vaccines declines over time, so booster doses are critical for everyone 16 and older who was vaccinated at least 6 months ago.”

Sonoma County said those who must travel or gather this holiday season should keep the following in mind:

• Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate themselves and get tested as soon as possible.

• Get tested before gathering or traveling, upon return, and again three to five days later.

• Have everyone ages 5 and up get their COVID-19 vaccine and booster if eligible.

• Take advantage of quick and easy home test kits available in pharmacies and stores.

• Wear a mask indoors and in crowded settings.

• Keep group gatherings small. Gather with close family units.

• Outside gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings.

• Be particularly cautious around elderly or immunocompromised individuals and consider COVID-19 testing before such interactions.