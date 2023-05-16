Marin

Marin Water Considers Rate Increases Up to 20%

By Abbey Fernández

Marin Water officials on Tuesday night will discuss phasing in rate increases for customers, possibly totalling up to 20% when all steps are completed.

The water agency says the rate hikes will help with a variety of issues, such as replacing old infrastructure, but also would help with wildfire reduction efforts, inflation and replenishing reserves for future emergencies.

Marin Water is set to discuss the proposal at a 6:30 p.m. virtual meeting Tuesday and it is inviting customers to join and provide their thoughts.

