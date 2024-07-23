Memorial, procession for fallen Vacaville police officer

The Vacaville community on Tuesday will come together to honor a fallen police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A memorial for Officer Matthew Bowen, a 34-year-old husband and father of two, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a procession through the city and the closure of off-ramps along Interstates 80 and 505 in Vacaville.

While the service is closed to the public, it will be livestreamed on the city of Vacaville's YouTube account.

Bowen, who previously served with the Concord Police Department, was killed in June when he was struck by a vehicle while making a traffic stop along Interstate 80 near Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive. Authorities suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs.

The driver tried to flee on foot after the collision but was stopped by bystanders, the California Highway Patrol said.

The suspect, Serena Rodriguez, 24, has been charged with murder in Bowen's death. She was arraigned in court Monday, but the judge has declared doubt that she is competent to stand trial.

Rodriguez is scheduled to return to court next month. She is in custody in Solano County jail on homicide and DUI charges.