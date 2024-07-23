Vacaville

Memorial, procession for fallen Vacaville police officer

By Ginger Conejero Saab

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Vacaville community on Tuesday will come together to honor a fallen police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A memorial for Officer Matthew Bowen, a 34-year-old husband and father of two, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a procession through the city and the closure of off-ramps along Interstates 80 and 505 in Vacaville.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

While the service is closed to the public, it will be livestreamed on the city of Vacaville's YouTube account.

Bowen, who previously served with the Concord Police Department, was killed in June when he was struck by a vehicle while making a traffic stop along Interstate 80 near Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive. Authorities suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs.

The driver tried to flee on foot after the collision but was stopped by bystanders, the California Highway Patrol said.

The suspect, Serena Rodriguez, 24, has been charged with murder in Bowen's death. She was arraigned in court Monday, but the judge has declared doubt that she is competent to stand trial.

Rodriguez is scheduled to return to court next month. She is in custody in Solano County jail on homicide and DUI charges.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Vacaville
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us