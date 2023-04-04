North Bay Nonprofit to Host Mental Health Fundraiser for Veterans

A North Bay nonprofit is hosting a poker tournament to bring awareness to mental health care for veterans.

E5 Therapy, based in Suisun City, offers low or no-cost services to veterans, active military and their families, including K-9-assisted therapy.

The nonprofit's founder says the need for mental health services is more important now more than ever.

“These are some of the best citizens we could possibly have in our communities and we need them to do the work that they want and be able to live the quality of life that they've earned through military service,” said Matthew Decker.

The event will be held April 22 at Vacaville Veterans Hall and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to mental health services for veterans.

For more information, contact E5 Therapy at 707-225-7899