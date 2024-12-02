Marin County

Minor plane crash at airfield near Novato

By Bay City News

A small plane wrecked at an air field near Novato. (Dec. 2, 2024)
NBC Bay Area

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said there was a minor plane crash at Gnoss Field outside of Novato Monday morning that shut down at least one runway.

A sheriff's department spokesman said the incident happened just before 11 a.m. He said no injuries were reported.

Novato fire officials said the plane landed at the airfield safely, but the pilot then lost control and went off the runway.

The pilot was the plane's only occupant and was uninjured, officials said. The plane sustained minor damage.

