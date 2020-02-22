missing couple

Missing Couple Found Alive After More Than a Week in Inverness Area

The couple was last seen Feb. 14 at a rental house on Via De La Vista in Inverness/Sea Haven

By Bay City News

A couple missing for more than a week in the Inverness area has been found alive, authorities said Saturday morning.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, have been located, according to a Twitter post from the Marin County Sheriff's Office shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

"We've found Carol and Ian alive," the Marin Sheriff said in a Twitter post.

Authorities were working to extract the couple, the sheriff said, but no other details were released about the location or their condition.

A large-scale search and rescue effort by air, water and land to find the couple started Feb. 15.

They were last seen Feb. 14 at a rental house on Via De La Vista in Inverness/Sea Haven and were supposed to check out the next day, but all their belongings, including phone, wallets and vehicle were left at the vacation cottage and they missed an appointment on Sunday.

Marin County sheriff will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Inverness Fire Station.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

