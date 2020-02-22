Missing Couple Found Alive After More Than a Week in Inverness Area

A couple missing for more than a week in the Inverness area has been found alive, authorities said Saturday morning.

Carol and Ian are on there way to a local hospital. Both were extracted by @sonomasheriff helicopter and @MarinSAR @marincountyfire pic.twitter.com/3FwNRm6iiu — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 22, 2020

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, have been located, according to a Twitter post from the Marin County Sheriff's Office shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

"We've found Carol and Ian alive," the Marin Sheriff said in a Twitter post.

We’ve found Carol and Ian alive. We are working to extract them from the area using @MarinSAR @sonomasheriff Henry 1. — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 22, 2020

Authorities were working to extract the couple, the sheriff said, but no other details were released about the location or their condition.

A large-scale search and rescue effort by air, water and land to find the couple started Feb. 15.

They were last seen Feb. 14 at a rental house on Via De La Vista in Inverness/Sea Haven and were supposed to check out the next day, but all their belongings, including phone, wallets and vehicle were left at the vacation cottage and they missed an appointment on Sunday.

Marin County sheriff will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Inverness Fire Station.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.