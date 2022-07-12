Residents Report Missing Storm Drain Covers in Vallejo

A total of 12 storm drain covers have turned up missing in the city of Vallejo.

The water district started getting calls on Friday from people saying they spotted big holes in the street near the sidewalk. When they got a closer look, they noticed the heavy grates were gone.

“We replaced all the storm drain grates that we know are missing but there could be others we don’t know about,” said Jennifer Kaiser of the Vallejo Food and Waste Water District. “And if you do see one please notify Vallejo Food and Waste Water District as soon as possible.”

Kaiser said the city had a similar problem about 10 years ago when people were stealing grates and taking them to the scrap yard to get money.

Replacements cost $100 each.