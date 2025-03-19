Napa

Mother in deadly Napa DUI crash charged

A woman accused of driving under the influence and whose two young children died in a collision she allegedly caused last weekend has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and other crimes, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Yesica Barajas, 31, was allegedly speeding with her two children in the car just after 7 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at the southbound state Highway 29 offramp to West Imola Avenue, according to the Napa County Coroner's Office.

Killed were Damien Montanez, 10, and Aaliyah Montanez, 9.

Barajas is charged with two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one felony count of driving under the influence alcohol and a drug causing injury, and two felony counts of child abuse, prosecutors said.

"Barajas additionally faces allegations that the crimes encompassed serious felonies, great bodily injury, bodily injury to more than one victim, vulnerable victims, that she was in position of trust, and that the crimes constitute an increased level of seriousness from her prior crimes," the District Attorney's Office said.

Barajas is still recovering from her injuries in a hospital, but was administratively booked into jail and will be transferred there when she recovers. Her bail has been set at $1.5 million. She is scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday.

