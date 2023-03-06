Students Set to Return to Santa Rosa School Following Deadly Stabbing

Students at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa were set to return to the classroom Monday for the first time since last week's deadly stabbing on campus.

Students were planning to hold a walkout at 11:15 a.m. There was a similar walkout last week by other students in the district.

Three officers are expected to be stationed on campus.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Detectives said Saturday that a fight involving three students at the school began with an argument outside art class and culminated in the fatal stabbing.

Two groups of students were arguing Wednesday outside art class, and once inside, a 16-year-old junior from one of the groups confronted a 15-year-old freshman in the other group, Santa Rosa police said in a statement. A fight broke out and the 15-year-old stabbed the 16-year-old with a knife at least three times — once in the chest and twice in the back, authorities said.

School officials broke up that fight, but the 15-year-old got into another fight with a different 16-year-old and stabbed him, authorities said. The stabbing victims were taken to a hospital, where one died.

The 15-year-old fled and was later arrested for investigation of homicide, attempted homicide and other charges. Police have not released his name, and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

More than two dozen students were inside the classroom during the fight, as well as a teacher and teacher's aides. Police said they are still investigating what the argument was about.