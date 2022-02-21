Petaluma

Motorist Robbed by Suspect Pretending to Need Help in Petaluma

By Bay City News

GETTY IMAGES

Police in Petaluma are searching for a suspect who flagged down a motorist Sunday night, pretending to need help, but instead robbed the driver at gunpoint and fled.

About 8:15 p.m., the incident was called in to 911 by a passerby, who said the victim was yelling for help at the entrance to Casa Grande High School, Petaluma police said.

The victim later drove to a safe location and called police himself, saying he had stopped to help after a man flagged him down at the entrance to the school. When he rolled down his passenger-side window, however, the suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded his money and phone.

The suspect then grabbed the victim's wallet and ran away, police said.

The suspect is described as a White man in his 20s with dark hair, wearing a flannel shirt. The gun was described as a black, semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372, or utilize ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Petaluma
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us