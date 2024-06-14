Napa County

Pair of mountain lions spotted in Napa County

Surveillance video footage showed the two mountain lions roaming the Gordan Valley neighborhood

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pair of mountain lions have been spotted in a Napa County neighborhood. 

Surveillance video footage showed the two mountain lions roaming the Gordan Valley neighborhood. This is the second sighting of the big cats in the neighborhood in recent weeks, according to Sergio Rogoff of Napa County.  

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“It walked right by,” Rogoff said. “We could see it disappear right here went right to our house. Where it went, we don’t know. We’ve seen them on video, so we know they’re around.”  

This is the most recent cougar sighting in the Bay Area. A few weeks ago, there were five separate sightings of the big cats in San Jose.  

San Jose Jun 7

San Jose residents on alert after series of mountain lion sightings

San Jose Jun 6

Another mountain lion sighting reported in San Jose

San Jose Jun 5

Police respond to reported mountain lion sighting in San Jose

According to Krysten Kellum, a public information officer with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Bay Area is a prime location for mountain lions.  

Kellum added that increased sightings can be attributed to more surveillance cameras.  

“The mountain lions have always been here. The Bay Area is surrounded by suitable mountain lion habitat,” Kellum said.  

The increased sightings have left Sharon Diaz, a resident of Napa County, frightened.  

“It’s scary because you don’t know what they’re going after or how close they are to your house,” she said. “It’s scary with the kids out and we have animals. It’s just scary to think that they’re this close.” 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Diaz has advised both her grandchildren to keep a close eye and not to run in the event they see one.  

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said if someone spots a mountain lion they should not run, find a way to make themselves look big and maintain eye contact.  

This article tagged under:

Napa CountyNorth BayNapa
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us