Muir Woods Reopens to Visitors on Monday

The U.S. National Park Service will reopen recreational access Monday to Muir Woods National Monument with caveats to protect the health and safety of visitors to the park.

Visitors will be required to make parking reservations at GoMuirWoods.com before arriving at the park. Visitors are also strongly advised to prepay the park's $15 entrance fee at the same website before arriving.

Face coverings are not required but are encouraged if visitors are unable to practice proper physical distancing. The park will also not offer tours and will reduce the parking lot to 50 percent capacity to reduce crowds.

"We are delighted to welcome visitors back to be inspired by this old-growth coast redwood forest and enjoy this wonderful unit of the National Park System," Muir Woods National Monument Superintendent Laura Joss said. "We have worked hard to ensure the safety of our staff and visitors, while preserving the unique visitor experience that only a primeval landscape like Muir Woods can offer."

Like always, park visitors are advised to care for their surroundings by properly disposing trash, planning a hiking or camping trip ahead of time and avoiding wildlife. The National Park Service's principles to care for nature can be found at nps.gov/articles/leave-no-trace-seven-principles.htm.

The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Muir Woods operational updates can be found at nps.gov/muwo.