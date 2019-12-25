Muir Woods National Monument

Muir Woods Trail Closed After Hiker Killed by Falling Tree

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A popular North Bay hiking trail is closed for Christmas at Muir Woods after a tree fell on a group of hikers, killing one man on Christmas Eve.

The 29-year-old man was hiking on the Hillside trail along Redwood Creek when the tree fell on three hikers. The victim was pinned underneath and died.

A woman with the group was hurt by falling branches. The third hiker was unharmed.

Muir Woods remains open, but the Hillside trail will be closed until after the holiday weekend.

“This is a very rare and isolated event that may have occurred due to wet ground, from recent winter storms, around the roots of the tree,” Muir Woods officials said in a statement.

