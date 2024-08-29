Multi-vehicle crash in Santa Rosa kills 1, sends 8 to hospital

A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in southwest Santa Rosa on Thursday left one person dead and multiple others injured, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the collision around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the CHP, 10 vehicles were stopped at a red light on Highway 12 at Fulton Road when a dump truck hauling dirt didn't stop and barreled into the rear of the last car in line, creating a chain reaction that killed one person and sent eight people to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries.

About half of the vehicles had "quite a bit of damage," a CHP spokesperson said, and one caught on fire.

The CHP does not yet know if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision.

Westbound Highway 12 is closed at Stony Point Road through Fulton Road and traffic is being redirected with the help of the CHP and Santa Rosa Fire.