Santa rosa

Multi-vehicle crash in Santa Rosa kills 1, sends 8 to hospital

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

Ambulance
Getty Images

A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in southwest Santa Rosa on Thursday left one person dead and multiple others injured, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the collision around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

According to the CHP, 10 vehicles were stopped at a red light on Highway 12 at Fulton Road when a dump truck hauling dirt didn't stop and barreled into the rear of the last car in line, creating a chain reaction that killed one person and sent eight people to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries.

About half of the vehicles had "quite a bit of damage," a CHP spokesperson said, and one caught on fire.

The CHP does not yet know if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision.

Westbound Highway 12 is closed at Stony Point Road through Fulton Road and traffic is being redirected with the help of the CHP and Santa Rosa Fire.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa rosa
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us