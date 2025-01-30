Napa police searching for 1-year-old boy possibly abducted by mother

Napa police are looking for a missing 1-year-old boy possibly kidnapped by his mother.

Police said that the toddler, Saul Martinez Rafael, was dropped off Wednesday afternoon by Child Welfare Services for an unsupervised visit at the residence of his mother, Antonia Rafael-Valasquez, in Napa.

Around 3 hours later, CWS workers returned to find the boy and his mom gone. According to police, Rafael-Valasquez's closet were found to be cleared out during a search at her residence.

"Both mother and son are entered into the National database for missing persons. We are investigating all possibilities of why she has not been in contact with CWS including whether this is a possible parental abduction. At this point, there is no evidence of foul play," police said.

The toddler has been in CWS custody since the summer of 2024, according to police. There were no further details immediately given about any reason for him being in CWS custody.

Anyone with knowledge of Rafael-Valasquez and her son's whereabouts is asked to contact the Napa Police Department at 911 or (707) 257-9223. Anonymous tips can be sent in a text message to Tip411.