Napa County Officials Urge Testing as Positive Cases Rise

Napa County is seeing a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days and officials are urging residents to take proper steps to prevent further spread and to take advantage of testing.

Positive cases in the county between Nov. 4 and Friday have increased by 357 to 2,432.

In Calistoga, mobile COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment Monday and Tuesday at the Calistoga Fairgrounds, 1435 N Oak St.

Testing is also available in Napa at the Napa County Expo, 575 Third St. in Napa.

Appointments can be made by calling (707) 253-4540 or online at https://www.countyofnapa.org/test.