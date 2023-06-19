Napa County wildfire fully contained at 103 acres

The 103-acre Snell Fire in north Napa County was fully contained at 6 a.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire.
The fire started Friday at 5:36 p.m. near Snell Valley Road and Walker Road, in Butts Canyon, near the Lake County line.
Three Cal Fire crews led by the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit responded with 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, four dozers and two water tenders.
No injuries or property damage was reported by Cal Fire.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
The cause remained under investigation as of Monday morning.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News