Napa County wildfire fully contained at 103 acres

The 103-acre Snell Fire in north Napa County was fully contained at 6 a.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started Friday at 5:36 p.m. near Snell Valley Road and Walker Road, in Butts Canyon, near the Lake County line.

Three Cal Fire crews led by the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit responded with 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, four dozers and two water tenders.

No injuries or property damage was reported by Cal Fire.

The cause remained under investigation as of Monday morning.