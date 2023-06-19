Napa County

Napa County wildfire fully contained at 103 acres

By Thomas Hughes | Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 103-acre Snell Fire in north Napa County was fully contained at 6 a.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started Friday at 5:36 p.m. near Snell Valley Road and Walker Road, in Butts Canyon, near the Lake County line.

Three Cal Fire crews led by the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit responded with 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, four dozers and two water tenders.

No injuries or property damage was reported by Cal Fire.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The cause remained under investigation as of Monday morning.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Napa Countywildfire
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us