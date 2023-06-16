Firefighters battle 75-acre fire at Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley

Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire near the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley, according to the fire service's social media posts.

The fire is approximately 80 acres with a moderate rate of spread, it said.

Cal Fire said it dispatched 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four bulldozers.

#SnellFire UPDATE: The fire is approximately 75 acres with a moderate rate of spread. Resources dispatched include 18 engines, 2 air tankers, 2 helicopters, 2 water tenders, 3 hand crews and 4 dozers. If traveling in the area, please give way to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/4YpH2q7uta — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 17, 2023