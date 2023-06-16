Napa County

Firefighters battle 75-acre fire at Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley

By Bay City News

Cal Fire

Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire near the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley, according to the fire service's social media posts.

The fire is approximately 80 acres with a moderate rate of spread, it said.

Cal Fire said it dispatched 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four bulldozers.

