Firefighters battle 75-acre fire at Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley

Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire near the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley, according to the fire service's social media posts.
The fire is approximately 80 acres with a moderate rate of spread, it said.
Cal Fire said it dispatched 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four bulldozers.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News