Napa police search for suspect in woman's death

Napa police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a dead woman found inside a home Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a deceased female in the 4300 block of Dale Drive.

Officers arrived and confirmed the report. Though police didn't reveal details, investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

Police said they have identified a suspect who they said they don't believe is in Napa anymore and whose identity they didn't release. They've obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police also said they are withholding the identity of the victim "for investigative purposes and out of respect for the family." They said the alleged homicide isn't connected to a Sunday operation its SWAT team conducted with the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

They also said, despite online rumors, there's no indication federal agencies conducted an operation in Napa on Sunday.

Anyone with information about this alleged homicide can contact Detective Tyler Olson at TOlson@cityofnapa.org.