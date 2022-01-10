New Health Order to Forbid Large Gatherings in Sonoma County

Sonoma County announced Monday that they are issuing a new health order forbidding large gatherings.

Starting Wednesday, the health officer is canceling indoor gatherings with more than 50 people, and outdoor events with more than 100 people, if the group can’t social distance.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The new orders will remain in effect until Feb. 11.

Sonoma County’s health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, is also asking people to stay home as much as possible for the next 30 days and limit interactions with people outside of their immediate household.

In Sonoma County, COVID hospitalizations increased from 28 on Jan. 3 to 76 on Jan. 9. Also, the county’s positivity rate reached an all-time high of 16.5% this week