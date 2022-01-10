coronavirus

New Health Order to Forbid Large Gatherings in Sonoma County

The new orders will remain in effect until Feb. 11

By NBC Bay Area staff

People in City Height waiting to be tested for COVID-19.
NBC 7

Sonoma County announced Monday that they are issuing a new health order forbidding large gatherings.

Starting Wednesday, the health officer is canceling indoor gatherings with more than 50 people, and outdoor events with more than 100 people, if the group can’t social distance. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The new orders will remain in effect until Feb. 11.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

New Year's Party in San Jose a Possible COVID-19 Super-Spreader Event

Marin County 4 hours ago

Endangered Coho Salmon Put on Show in West Marin

Sonoma County’s health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, is also asking people to stay home as much as possible for the next 30 days and limit interactions with people outside of their immediate household.

In Sonoma County, COVID hospitalizations increased from 28 on Jan. 3 to 76 on Jan. 9.  Also, the county’s positivity rate reached an all-time high of 16.5%  this week

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Sonoma Countyhealth orders
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us