Jackpot! $30 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in North Bay

A lucky lottery player is $30 million richer after hitting the jackpot on a SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in the North Bay, according to the California Lottery.

The lottery said Wednesday that the lucky player bought their ticket at the My Goods Market at 8510 Gravenstein Highway in Cotati, a city in Sonoma County just south of Santa Rosa.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's SuperLotto Plus draw were 3-13-17-23-35 and the Mega number 24.

According to the lottery's winning page, the North Bay player was one of 97,907 recent winners, with winnings ranging from $1 to $30 million.

My Goods Market sold the only jackpot-winning ticket, the lottery said, and is eligible for a bonus.

