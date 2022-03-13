North Bay Cities Receive Light Rainfall

While it wasn't much, several North Bay cities picked up 0.2 to 0.3 inches of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area division.

Topping the list was Mill Valley, with a third of an inch, followed by Occidental (.16 to .19), Sebastapol (.16 ) and Mount Tamalpais (.15).

We have a cloudy start to the day and mild rain in parts of the region. As the week progresses, we'll see a chance of heavier rain. Vianey Arana is tracking your microclimate forecast.

The next chance of rain arrives late Monday night into Tuesday with light accumulations again possible.

Temperatures are forecast to remain mild and seasonal through the next seven days.