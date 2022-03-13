North Bay Cities Receive Light Rainfall

While it wasn't much, several North Bay cities picked up 0.2 to 0.3 inches of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area division.
Topping the list was Mill Valley, with a third of an inch, followed by Occidental (.16 to .19), Sebastapol (.16 ) and Mount Tamalpais (.15).
The next chance of rain arrives late Monday night into Tuesday with light accumulations again possible.
Temperatures are forecast to remain mild and seasonal through the next seven days.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News