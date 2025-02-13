North Bay prepares for storm, flood concerns circulate

As a storm pushed its way into the Bay Area, new flood watches and landslide warnings are in parts of the North Bay.

The Napa County Sheriff's Department issues a flood watch for people living in the Oak Circle area, citing that Hopper Creek could flow into the area overnight. The department advised people to move their vehicles to higher ground.

Residents in the area declined to comment to NBC Bay Area, and reporters on science said there were no signs of sandbags or other flood preparation outside homes or around some of the nearby restaurants that Yountville is known for.

In Sonoma County, the rain is making for slick conditions and possibly be icy by Thursday morning.

Storm drains are already beginning to fill up, and evacuation warnings remain in effect for four addresses in a Santa Rosa neighborhood.

The county has also expanded the warnings for the Deer Trail Road neighborhood, where a home took a direct hit from a landslide last week, and a mother and daughter had to be rescued.

"She was obviously panicking. She didn’t know if she could get out," said Robert Boyd, the homeowner, in an interview when the landslide took place on Feb 5.

No one was injured, but Boyd's home was red-tagged, meaning it's unfit to live in until inspectors give their OK.

Initially, 12 homes were in the warning area, which was expanded to 15 on Wednesday afternoon.

Low-lying areas along the Russian River that experienced flooding and evacuation orders after last week's deluge were under orders at the start of Wednesday but have since been downgraded to warnings.