CHP Warns Drivers Take Precaution as Storm Wrecks Havoc in the North Bay

The rain has Marin County residents worried around rising creeks and sliding hillsides.

In fact, more than a dozen drivers have already been affected by one slide on Hwy. 101 near Sausalito and the rain was likely a factor in a deadly Novato accident as well.

As the rain continues through Friday night and into the weekend, the California Highway Patrol is asking drivers to slow down and be extra careful on the freeways. Not just because of the chance of water pooling on the road, but the chance of rocks sliding onto those roads as well.

A crumpled black Honda Civic was carrying five teenagers when it slammed into the center divide in Novato late Thursday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger died in the crash. The other three teens suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

A few miles south on Hwy. 101, and a few hours later, a rockslide near Sausalito triggered a 15-vehicle tangle up.

According to South Marin Fire, there were no injuries but seven of the 15 vehicles involved are damaged.

Across the rest of Marin County, residents are watching creeks and rivers rise as the rain continues.

In San Anselmo, the creek was still well within its banks around midday. But residents and neighbors have vivid memories of the time San Anselmo Creek took over the city.

"There was a flood here in 2005, and I hope it won't happen again because we don't want that, especially on a holiday,” said Antonio Valdez of San Rafael.

Sandbags were spotted at one business near the creek and a wooden water burier at another - on standby just in case the rain causes the creek to surge again this weekend.

Further up the creek, the Ross Valley Fire Department has a network of live cameras set up, aimed at water level monitors, to keep an eye on any potential for flooding.

People are taking their precautions, but they're still welcoming the rain after seeing some reservoirs nearly dry out in the area over the last year.

"So, this is definitely going to help. So, we've gotta keep this program up for sure, yeah. So, no complaints here, I think we all love the rain,” said SHane Wedge of Larkspur.

Marin County is under a flood watch that began at 4 p.m. Friday and will continue through Saturday night.

So, local fire departments and police agencies are asking residents to be aware and take as many precautions as possible.