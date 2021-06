A 40-year education veteran in the North Bay is accused of molesting a child.

Shoreline Unified School District's Superintendent Robert Raines was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14.

The district released a statement, saying in part, "The health, safety and well-being of all of our students is our most important priority. The district took swift and immediate action notifying the Marin County Sheriff's Office and placed Mr. Raines on leave."