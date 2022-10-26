North Bay Residents May See Smoke From Prescribed Burn in Pepperwood Preserve

Residents in Sonoma and Napa counties may see smoke Thursday from a prescribed burn planned on up to 105 acres in the Pepperwood Preserve, according to Cal Fire.

The burn operation in eastern Sonoma County is meant to reduce wildfire risk on a ridge that is strategic for fire control and separates Franz Valley and the Mark West area. The burn is scheduled from around 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

Residents are asked to not report the fire to local first responders, who are aware of the planned burn. The prescribed burn must meet strict criteria for weather parameters, ecological benefits, smoke management and other safety guidelines, so could be canceled or changed at the last minute if conditions change, according to Cal Fire.