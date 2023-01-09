North Bay Storm Troubles: Flooded Roads, Water Rescues

Monday was a wild day in the North Bay as residents and crews dealt with water rescues, flooded streets and power outages.

At Slusser Road in Sonoma County, two cars were submerged in the middle of the road after the drivers tried to navigate through deep and dangerous water.

"They were just residents that thought that they could make it through here because they thought they knew the road," Karen Hancock with the Sonoma County Fire District said. "They said, 'Oh, we drive through here all the time.' But we’re reminding people please turn around, don’t drown."

The fire department’s swift water rescue team responded, putting life jackets on the drivers and walking them out to safety.

"They’re out of their cars, but their cars are still in the water," Hancock said.

More of the same took place in Petaluma. Streets flooded quickly Monday morning, catching drivers off guard. Police said they had to rescue multiple people who got stuck in their cars.

"It’s not just your house you're risking," resident Nicole Redins said. "You’ve got cars, friends being flooded in. It’s pretty horrible."

Redins spent the day checking on friends and loved ones after stopping to see what happened on Slusser Road.

"It reminds me you should stay in at night when it’s flooding and don’t test the waters at all," she said. "It’s not worth it."

In south Santa Rosa, the overnight rain left several neighborhoods completely waterlogged.

Lily Restrepo’s yard was looking more like a lake, both in the front and the back, but she’s dealing with it.

"I think it’s too much water, but we need it," she said. "We need it because we are very dry. We need the water."