Storm knocks over trees, floods roads in the North Bay

From downed trees to flooded streets, Thursday's rain caused a number of issues across the North Bay.

"We need it, but I’m getting sick of it," Napa resident Tim Dudley said.

That's how many people in the North Bay were feeling as the latest round of rain battered the area.

Low-lying areas flooded once again. Highway 121 at Highway 12 in Napa County was closed Thursday because of high water.

Public works crews were working hard to make sure more streets didn't suffer the same fate.

"We do have a lot of localized flooding that we've got to attend to, but we’re prepared for that," Napa spokesperson Jaina French said. "Our crews are out and patrolling areas and keeping an eye on things."

Dudley took advantage of Napa's sandbag station. He said water came flowing off the hillside behind his house and flooded his garage.

"I don’t want water coming in the garage," he said. "It’s going to ruin everything in the garage."