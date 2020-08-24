‘Not Going to Give Up': Man Fights LNU Complex Fire to Save Vacaville Home

People who live near English Hills Road in Vacaville said the LNU Complex Fire came fast and destroyed several homes in the neighborhood.

The flames also raced through the North Bay city and headed for Alan Held's home. He said he woke up to flames and saw nothing but a bright orange sky through his window.

Held and his family immediately got to work on creating a fire break and grabbing hoses.

"When you're in it, you're fighting -- not going to give up," he said.

They were engulfed in smoke and facing a wall of hot flames when help arrived.

"Two trucks rolled up the driveway just before flames got to the back of the house," he said. "One from Fullerton. One from Ontario. Those guys saved us by knocking down those flames."

Held said he gets emotional when he looks at a video a friend took of his home nearly burning down.

"You can't believe it," he said. "Feel back others lost theirs."

Held is feeling for neighbors like Mike Johnson who had their home destroyed by the wildfire. Johnson is not alone -- along English Hills Road the ground is scorched and many homes are reduced to rubble.

Johnson said seeing the aftermath is hard to believe.

"It's hard to process and I think about it too much," he said. "I get emotional."

The LNU Complex Fire has burned more than 350,000 acres and Cal Fire said it is 25% contained.