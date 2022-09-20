Novato Police Investigating Distribution of Antisemitic Flyers as Potential Hate Incident

Novato police are investigating the distribution of flyers with antisemitic messages left at residences.

Police say the flyers contained antisemitic hate speech and were left in plastic bags at residences in south end of the city near Ignacio Boulevard and in unincorporated areas of Bel Marin Keys Boulevard.

A news release from police called the distribution of the flyers a "hate motivated incident," considered "a behavior motivated by hate but legally protected by the First Amendment right to freedom of expression."

"The safety and wellbeing of our community members is our priority," said Novato Police Chief Beth Johnson in the statement. "The Novato Police Department takes matters of hate incidents and hate crimes very seriously and we are committed to investigating these incidents fully."

Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact them at (415) 897-4361 and reference case number NP22-3449.

Incidents can be reported online at https://www.novato.org/government/police-department/report-a-crime?locale=en.