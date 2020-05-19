Novato City Designates 30+ Temporary Carryout Parking Spaces Amid Pandemic

The city of Novato and the Downtown Novato Business Association on Tuesday announced the designation of more than 30 temporary carryout parking spaces along Grant Avenue and a handful of side streets.

City staff placed green and white signs in front of the designated spaces, allowing customers to efficiently access restaurants and businesses in downtown Novato who are offering curbside and storefront pick-up.

The city elected to designate the parking spaces for carryout and pick-up after Marin County issued a new health order Monday, allowing businesses to resume operations by providing storefront pick-up.

"The city continues to work with local partners to find new ways to help our business community adapt and succeed under new protocols that are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Assistant City Manager Jessica Deakyne said.

The spaces are also numbered, allowing businesses to bring orders to customers, if requested. The remaining public parking spaces in downtown Novato remain available for use as well.

"The city has been a great partner to the DNBA throughout the COVID-19 shutdown helping us find ways to mitigate the impact on our downtown businesses," the business association's executive director Stephanie Koehler said. "These parking space designations will help retailers and restaurants make the most of the ability to offer carry out services."

A full list of businesses operating in downtown Novato during the pandemic can be found at shoplocalnovato.com.