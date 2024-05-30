8 Novato middle school students arrested for alleged assault

Novato detectives arrested eight middle school students in the city earlier this week for an alleged assault against a fellow pupil at their campus, police said.

Around 1 p.m. last Friday, the Novato Police Department was alerted to a reported assault at Sinaloa Middle School. Initial investigation revealed that after lunchtime, a group of students had planned to assault another pupil.

As the first student was being attacked, more students gathered and started recording the assault with their phones while encouraging it. A second pupil who stepped in to stop the fight was also assaulted, police said.

Both students suffered moderate injuries and were sent to the hospital for evaluation and medical treatment.

On Tuesday, members of the Novato Police Investigations Section arrested eight Sinaloa Middle School students who allegedly started the conflict. The suspects, ages 12 to 14, were booked into the Marin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of conspiracy and felony assault.

Anyone who sees or suspects an unsafe situation, especially at a school campus, can call Novato law enforcers or immediately tell school officials, police said.

Those with more information related to the assault are asked to contact Novato Police at (415) 897-4361 and refer to case no. NP24-1608.