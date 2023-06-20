missing person

Police seek public's help in locating missing Novato man

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Novato are searching for a man with dementia who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 

Don Williams, 61, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Hill Road after walking away from Novato Healthcare Center on Hill Road.  

Williams is described as white, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with a slender build. He has blue eyes, grey buzzed hair and no facial hair. Williams was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball cap with an American flag, a blue sweatshirt and navy-colored pants. 

Anyone who sees Williams should call the Novato Police Department at (415) 897-1122.

