4 people shot in Vallejo

Four people were shot at 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Amador Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Vallejo early Sunday morning.

According to officials, four people were shot at 2:30 a.m. near Amador Park. The victims were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, according to officers.

Officials are asking if anyone has information about the shooting to contact them.

