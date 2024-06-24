4 people shot in Vallejo

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Vallejo early Sunday morning.
According to officials, four people were shot at 2:30 a.m. near Amador Park. The victims were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive.
A motive for the shooting is unknown, according to officers.
Officials are asking if anyone has information about the shooting to contact them.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.