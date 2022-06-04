old fire

Old Fire in Napa Burned 570 Acres, 85% Contained

By Bay City News

The Old Fire that has burned 570 acres in Napa County just north of Napa is at 85 percent containment, according to Cal Fire.

Crews are currently in the "mop up" stage, which they expect to go well due to favorable weather conditions.

The Old Fire broke out on Tuesday around 3:35 p.m. and had reached 570 acres by 9 p.m. It caused air advisories, evacuations and road closures but no structures or other property were damaged.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

