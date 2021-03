Open hours at Muir Woods National Monument have been adjusted as of Sunday, starting and ending an hour later, the National Park Service said.

The park is now open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while hours of the Muir Woods Trading Company Cafe are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canopy View Trail has reopened as of Friday. Parking reservations are still required and should be made via GoMuirWoods.com ahead of a visit.