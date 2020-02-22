Petaluma

Overnight Tree Removal Work to Close Hwy 101 in Petaluma for 8 Weeks

The overnight work will begin Monday.

By Bay City News

road closures
Overnight tree removal work will close lanes of U.S. Highway 101 between Lakeville Street/Highway 116 and Corona Road in Petaluma for eight weeks starting Monday.

Northbound closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Southbound closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

During work the right lane will be closed along with adjacent on-and off-ramps to provide safe working room for work crews.

The work is being done as part of the Marin-Sonoma Narrows (MSN) project to add carpool lanes between Windsor and Novato on Highway 101.

The $78.8 million project will add a carpool lane in each direction, construct a new bridge over the SMART corridor railroad tracks, and add soundwalls. Construction began in last October and is scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

For more information on this project, go to http://bit.ly/39PVDzP

This article tagged under:

Petalumatree removal
