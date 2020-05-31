Parking Restrictions Lifted at Marin County Parks, Beaches Starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, visitors to Marin County parks, beaches and open space preserves will be able to drive and park there as part of efforts to reopen facilities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county's public health officer, Dr. Matt Willis, issued a new public health order on Friday that lifts previous restrictions on motorized access to parks and beaches in Marin.

The new order supersedes a May 15 order and provides cities with the authority to limit or prohibit motorized access as appropriate.

Park facilities with high-touch equipment or that encourage gathering, such as playgrounds, gym equipment and picnic areas, will remain closed.

Marin's facial coverings order is still in effect. The health department recommends frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available, staying home when showing symptoms of illness, limiting unnecessary travel around the county and greater Bay Area, and continuing to physically distance at least six feet from someone from outside a person's household.

Although the parks order was loosened, Marin's facial coverings order is still in effect. The county health department recommends frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available, staying home when showing symptoms of illness, limiting unnecessary travel around the county and greater Bay Area, and continuing to physically distance at least 6 feet from someone from outside a person's household.

Residents should verify the status of local parks and remaining restrictions with their local jurisdictions, officials said.

Willis also issued a new public health order that continues restrictions on the use of short-term lodging facilities, such as vacation rentals, timeshares, hotels and other lodging facilities rented for 30 days or less.

The new orders go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday. More information about the county's public health orders is available online at https://coronavirus.marinhhs.org/stay-home-order-effect-marin-county