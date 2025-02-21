Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Napa

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Napa on Thursday evening, according to police.
Napa police initially issued an alert shortly before 7:15 p.m. about the collision that occurred in the 100 block of Soscol Avenue.
According to police Lt. Keri Sedgley, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle traveling south and died as a result.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not suspect impairment as a factor in the collision, Sedgley said.
Soscol Avenue was closed for hours following the collision but had reopened by Friday morning, police said.
Copyright Bay City News