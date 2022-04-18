Mill Valley

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Hwy. 101 in Mill Valley: CHP

By Bay City News

A person walking on U.S. Highway 101 in Mill Valley died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol traffic site noted that multiple callers -- including the driver of the vehicle involved -- reported the incident shortly before 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Seminary Drive off-ramp.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 10:18 p.m. closing lanes 1, 2 and 3 of the southbound highway, and reopened them by 11:58 p.m.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

